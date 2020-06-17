C++ Developer

C++ Developer, Cape Town

How to apply

Send your updated CV to Stacey Maritz on: (email address) to arrange a call.

Introduction

We have recently partnered with a well-established company based in Cape Town who strive to employ the best IT talent in the market. They have been developing online systems and gaming support products for the past 15 years and have a new and exciting vacancy available on their forward-thinking team for a skilled C++ Developer.

Role & Responsibilities

Working on a team of smart, like-minded developers in an Agile environment, you will:

– be involved in daily sprints/meeting

– plan, design, develop, test and release new features

– help with code reviews

– maintain existing code base

– have a keen eye for detail and be able to pick up on issues early in the SDLC

– posses excellent programming skills

– liaise with the QA team

– deliver stable, high quality code

Skills & Requirements

– No less than 5 years of experience in a software developer position using C++

– Knowledge of writing high-level code and native modules with languages such as NodeJS

– Scrum, RESTful API, design patterns

– Integration with 3rd party payment gateways

– Experience with Visual Studio

– Passionate about learning and personal growth and development

– Experience developing websites for mobile and desktop

– Ability to cross-skill and learn new languages

– Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or similar field

Beneficial skills/knowledge

– GIT

– Migration of legacy systems

– MS SQL, MongoDB, Bamboo, JQuery

– ASP.NET, AngularJS, .NET, JSON

– Responsive Designs

– Containerisation (docker)

– Microservices

Perks and benefits

– Flexi hours

– Ability to work remote – Managers discretion

– Casual Dress Code

– Secure parking

– International company

– Casual, flexible working environment

– Gourmet coffee

If you’d like to be considered for this great opportunity, get in touch by sending your updated CV to (email address)

