Purpose Statement

Capitec strives to be a client centric organisation, being prepared for client’s future needs while meeting their needs today. This is an exciting opportunity since you’ll become part of the data and analytics department that are busy building a trusted AI bank. You’ll be part of a feature team with the right skills and support to deliver value to clients.Our Data Science team leverages machine learning through a well-defined Data Science Life Cycle to solve business problems and proactively meet business requirements. This includes a set of principles aimed at ensuring ethical model development and reducing unintended consequences of models.As a Data Scientist, you have full access to all available data and you’ll be experimenting with, and build machine learning models utilizing existing frameworks such as Keras, H20, Pytorch, Spark and Scikit-learn. You will be involved in the design of end-to-end solutions, and not just focusing on model building in isolation, while having dedicated support to get these models into production. You’ll work in a strong and collaborative environment with both business partners and other data scientists. You will be excited about the opportunity as there is dedicated time during office hours for research and skills development, knowledge sharing and internal hackathons.We are excited about you because you have a natural curiosity and enthusiasm for understanding clients as well as appreciate for, and focus on, ethical data science.Minimum Requirements

Relevant degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Engineering or Mathematical Statistics

2-5 years of experience in building machine learning models in Python/R – understand underlying principles and theory

Relational database experience – Ideal SQL or Hive

Business analysis and requirements gathering

Source Control e.g. Git, Bitbucket

Ideal Requirements

Experience in deploying models into production

Spark, Hadoop or similar big data coding experience

Working in cloud environments, e.g. Azure, AWS

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

