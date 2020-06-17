IT Support Engineer

Jun 17, 2020

The roleAs an IT Support Engineer, you will have a chance to work with a skilled and enthusiastic team of technicians in a growing and fast-paced company, allowing personal career growth and development. Your role will focus on support clients remotely and on-site alongside our team of senior qualified engineers. Key responsibilities

  • Perform investigation and problem management for clients

  • Support client infrastructure and backups

  • Assisting with security concerns and solutions

  • Logging all user interaction within Company systems

  • Act as an escalation point, using 1-1 advice and training to improve the knowledge of junior engineers.

Ideal candidates

  • A minimum of 4 years’ experience in IT

  • Methodical approach when a problem arises to get to the best resolution for the client

  • Microsoft Server & workstation experience (Build, administer, support)

  • Some Apple Mac experience

  • Cisco qualified CCNA or above an advantage

  • Solid understanding of Desktop and Server Support.

  • Good background of networking fundamentals.

  • Comfortable working within a team to hit goals

  • Comfortable assisting customers when solo on site, directly supporting their needs

Who You Are

