The roleAs an IT Support Engineer, you will have a chance to work with a skilled and enthusiastic team of technicians in a growing and fast-paced company, allowing personal career growth and development. Your role will focus on support clients remotely and on-site alongside our team of senior qualified engineers. Key responsibilities
- Perform investigation and problem management for clients
- Support client infrastructure and backups
- Assisting with security concerns and solutions
- Logging all user interaction within Company systems
- Act as an escalation point, using 1-1 advice and training to improve the knowledge of junior engineers.
Ideal candidates
- A minimum of 4 years’ experience in IT
- Methodical approach when a problem arises to get to the best resolution for the client
- Microsoft Server & workstation experience (Build, administer, support)
- Some Apple Mac experience
- Cisco qualified CCNA or above an advantage
- Solid understanding of Desktop and Server Support.
- Good background of networking fundamentals.
- Comfortable working within a team to hit goals
- Comfortable assisting customers when solo on site, directly supporting their needs
Who You Are
