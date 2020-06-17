IT Support Engineer

The roleAs an IT Support Engineer, you will have a chance to work with a skilled and enthusiastic team of technicians in a growing and fast-paced company, allowing personal career growth and development. Your role will focus on support clients remotely and on-site alongside our team of senior qualified engineers. Key responsibilities

Perform investigation and problem management for clients

Support client infrastructure and backups

Assisting with security concerns and solutions

Logging all user interaction within Company systems

Act as an escalation point, using 1-1 advice and training to improve the knowledge of junior engineers.

Who You Are

You have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in IT, with at least one of these years at a 2nd line or equivalent level.

You can think methodically when a problem arises to get to the best resolution for the client.

You have a solid understanding of Desktop and Server Support.

You have a good background of networking fundamentals.

You are as comfortable working within a team to hit goals and assist customers as you are working solo on site helping customers directly, safe in the knowledge you have a team of colleagues to assist and support

