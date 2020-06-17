ENVIRONMENT: A Software Development Company seeks the expertise of a forward-thinking and highly skilled Mid – Senior C# Developer. Serving as an integral member of a close-knit Agile Scrum team, you will be responsible for general coding, innovative design and unit testing of various elements while working with the team to understand and resolve software problems and respond to suggestions for software modifications or enhancements. You will require a BSc Degree in IT, 3 years’ experience in a similar role and Agile development methodologies including Kanban and Scrum. DUTIES: Ensure Customer Excellence – Build and maintain strong relationships with customer base.

Live the company’s values and service standards with regards to customer interaction.

Adhere to business processes and systems to meet the company’s quality requirements.

Take personal accountability for service excellence.

Adhere to the companies work standards. Information Security – Understand their role within the organisation from an information security perspective and commit to protecting the organisation’s security information assets. Finance – Ensure cost savings and efficiencies in area of accountability. Self-Development – Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organisations.

Prepare personal development plans in conjunction with Manager and implement in line with business requirements. Teamwork – Ensure teamwork to achieve shared goals. Develop and maintain web application – Use Azure DevOps to manage tasks and application code.

Design extensible, secure, scalable, and maintainable enterprise level applications.

Write well designed, testable, efficient and secure code by using best software development practices.

Create website layout / user interface and reports by following the standards in terms of layout and design of the application.

Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts and Software Architects to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain web-applications built on Microsoft technologies.

Participate in brainstorming sessions with development team to ensure understanding and clarity of requirements based on functional and technical needs.

Ensure the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, estimates and work plans.

Prepare reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of software.

Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications.

Provide support to business users as and when required.

Review web application in line with best practice.

Unit test applications in accordance with established standards using real sample data sets before checking in the code.

Participate in peer code reviews. Adhere to development best practice – Stay abreast of emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them into operations and activities

Analyse and resolve technical and application problems.

Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with Development Team Lead.

Ensure adherence to high-quality / best practice development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on budget.

Research and evaluate a variety of software products and make recommendations to Development Team Lead for implementation / alignment to best practice. REQUIREMENTS: Preferred Qualifications – Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Experience/ Skills – 3 -5 Years’ experience in a similar role

Agile development methodologies including Kanban and Scrum Technologies – HTML

CSS

C#

VB -Visual Basic

ASP.NET – Active Server pages

Microsoft SQL

LINQ

EF – Entity Framework

MVC

AJAX

JavaScript

Azure DevOps or something similar