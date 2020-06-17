Network Engineer

3 Years network engineering experience

Network Engineer

R 25 000.00 – R 30 000.00 Per Month

Cape Town (Parow)

Key concern seeks a Network Engineer with at least 3 years’ experience. This is a manufacturing and engineering environment.

Minimum Requirements

HyperV – Manage Multiple Virtual servers

Active Directory – Create, Manage and Maintain

Group Policy maintenance

Office 365 – Setup & Manage user mailboxes + support

FortiGate – Manage firewall & reports

Terminal Services

Windows Server 2012 + Windows 7+ Support, Upgrades etc

Desktop Support, Application Installation and Updates

3CX Voip Phones – Setup, Install and manage

Cisco / HP Switches – VLAN, Setup, Monitor & Maintain

Backups – Servers & Required workstations

Cameras – Setup, Install & Manage

Printers – Manage, setup & Support

IT Procurement

Update & Maintain IT records

Cabling & Network Maintenance

Wireless Installation & Support

Remote support

