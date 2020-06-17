Network Engineer

Jun 17, 2020

3 Years network engineering experience

R 25 000.00 – R 30 000.00 Per Month

Cape Town (Parow)

Key concern seeks a Network Engineer with at least 3 years’ experience. This is a manufacturing and engineering environment.

Minimum Requirements

  • HyperV – Manage Multiple Virtual servers
  • Active Directory – Create, Manage and Maintain
  • Group Policy maintenance
  • Office 365 – Setup & Manage user mailboxes + support
  • FortiGate – Manage firewall & reports
  • Terminal Services
  • Windows Server 2012 + Windows 7+ Support, Upgrades etc
  • Desktop Support, Application Installation and Updates
  • 3CX Voip Phones – Setup, Install and manage
  • Cisco / HP Switches – VLAN, Setup, Monitor & Maintain
  • Backups – Servers & Required workstations
  • Cameras – Setup, Install & Manage
  • Printers – Manage, setup & Support
  • IT Procurement
  • Update & Maintain IT records
  • Cabling & Network Maintenance
  • Wireless Installation & Support
  • Remote support

