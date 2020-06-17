3 Years network engineering experience
Network Engineer
R 25 000.00 – R 30 000.00 Per Month
Cape Town (Parow)
Key concern seeks a Network Engineer with at least 3 years’ experience. This is a manufacturing and engineering environment.
Minimum Requirements
- HyperV – Manage Multiple Virtual servers
- Active Directory – Create, Manage and Maintain
- Group Policy maintenance
- Office 365 – Setup & Manage user mailboxes + support
- FortiGate – Manage firewall & reports
- Terminal Services
- Windows Server 2012 + Windows 7+ Support, Upgrades etc
- Desktop Support, Application Installation and Updates
- 3CX Voip Phones – Setup, Install and manage
- Cisco / HP Switches – VLAN, Setup, Monitor & Maintain
- Backups – Servers & Required workstations
- Cameras – Setup, Install & Manage
- Printers – Manage, setup & Support
- IT Procurement
- Update & Maintain IT records
- Cabling & Network Maintenance
- Wireless Installation & Support
- Remote support