PHP Developer

A digital company in Cape Town which prides itself in providing quality coding.If you know that you are a smart and talented Intermediate developer to join their team then you need to apply…….Education:

Matric

Diploma or degree in IT

Experience:

3 years experience in HTML, CSS and CakePHP.

Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack

Strong data modelling skills needed

Experience with Ionic and UX advantageous

You must have an understanding of MVC principles

Job Output:

Develop website designs into HTML/CSS/Javascript.

You will manage your own team.

You will need to understand business requirements.

