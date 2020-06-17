PHP Developer

A digital company in Cape Town which prides itself in providing quality coding.If you know that you are a smart and talented Intermediate developer to join their team then you need to apply…….Education:
- Matric
- Diploma or degree in IT
Experience:
- 3 years experience in HTML, CSS and CakePHP.
- Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack
- Strong data modelling skills needed
- Experience with Ionic and UX advantageous
- You must have an understanding of MVC principles
Job Output:
- Develop website designs into HTML/CSS/Javascript.
- You will manage your own team.
- You will need to understand business requirements.
