The Role:
An innovative Retail and Pharmaceutical firm seeks a versatile and analytical Integration Developer to join its team.
While working in agile teams, your core role will be to integrate and automate a wide range of applications running primarily on a Windows platform.
Be skilled with SQL Server and Oracle databases, IBM DB2, BizTalk, SSIS, C# and XML & XSD scheme design.
Responsibilities:
- Maintain software systems and automate the operations and interfaces between these systems.
- Develop integration solutions using approved toolsets.
- Adhere to the architectural framework.
- Programme well-designed, testable, efficient code across a Microsoft stack (BizTalk, SSIS, C#, SQL).
- Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.
- Perform code reviews.
- 3rd Line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.
- Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.
- Provide leadership and guidance to technology team members.
Skills and Experience:
Requirements:
Qualifications:
Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent combination of relevant skills and experience.
Experience/Skills:
- A minimum of 5 years?? proven work experience as a Developer.
- Experience working with SQL Server databases.
- Oracle databases.
- IBM DB2 (AS400)
- Development experience, SSIS and C#.
- XML and XSD schema design.
- Knowledge of software design principles and patterns.
- Experience in Retail Services industry would be advantage.
- BizTalk experience with proven track record ?? Orchestrations, Ports, BRE, Transformations, etc.
- Strong knowledge of SOA.
- Web Services experience (WCF).
- Solid knowledge of an ESB ?? Itineraries, etc.
- Knowledge of TFS and GIT advantageous.
- Knowledge of retail systems and enterprise application integration experience.
- Knowledge of message exchange patterns and application design patterns.
- Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills.
- Sound OO programming and solid technical skills.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Good documentation skills
Personality and Attributes:
Attributes:
- Analytical mind with great problem-solving capabilities.
- Passion for people, technology and innovation.
- Able to prioritize work effectively and must be organised.
- Set and maintain high work standards to achieve goals.