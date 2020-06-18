Integration Developer

The Role:

An innovative Retail and Pharmaceutical firm seeks a versatile and analytical Integration Developer to join its team.

While working in agile teams, your core role will be to integrate and automate a wide range of applications running primarily on a Windows platform.

Be skilled with SQL Server and Oracle databases, IBM DB2, BizTalk, SSIS, C# and XML & XSD scheme design.

Responsibilities:

Maintain software systems and automate the operations and interfaces between these systems.

Develop integration solutions using approved toolsets.

Adhere to the architectural framework.

Programme well-designed, testable, efficient code across a Microsoft stack (BizTalk, SSIS, C#, SQL).

Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.

Perform code reviews.

3rd Line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.

Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.

Provide leadership and guidance to technology team members.

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent combination of relevant skills and experience.

Experience/Skills:

A minimum of 5 years?? proven work experience as a Developer.

Experience working with SQL Server databases.

Oracle databases.

IBM DB2 (AS400)

Development experience, SSIS and C#.

XML and XSD schema design.

Knowledge of software design principles and patterns.

Experience in Retail Services industry would be advantage.

BizTalk experience with proven track record ?? Orchestrations, Ports, BRE, Transformations, etc.

Strong knowledge of SOA.

Web Services experience (WCF).

Solid knowledge of an ESB ?? Itineraries, etc.

Knowledge of TFS and GIT advantageous.

Knowledge of retail systems and enterprise application integration experience.

Knowledge of message exchange patterns and application design patterns.

Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.

Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

Sound OO programming and solid technical skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Good documentation skills

Personality and Attributes:

Attributes:

Analytical mind with great problem-solving capabilities.

Passion for people, technology and innovation.

Able to prioritize work effectively and must be organised.

Set and maintain high work standards to achieve goals.

