Integration Developer

Jun 18, 2020

The Role:

An innovative Retail and Pharmaceutical firm seeks a versatile and analytical Integration Developer to join its team.

While working in agile teams, your core role will be to integrate and automate a wide range of applications running primarily on a Windows platform.

Be skilled with SQL Server and Oracle databases, IBM DB2, BizTalk, SSIS, C# and XML & XSD scheme design.

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain software systems and automate the operations and interfaces between these systems.
  • Develop integration solutions using approved toolsets.
  • Adhere to the architectural framework.
  • Programme well-designed, testable, efficient code across a Microsoft stack (BizTalk, SSIS, C#, SQL).
  • Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.
  • Perform code reviews.
  • 3rd Line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.
  • Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.
  • Provide leadership and guidance to technology team members.

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent combination of relevant skills and experience.

Experience/Skills:

  • A minimum of 5 years?? proven work experience as a Developer.
  • Experience working with SQL Server databases.
  • Oracle databases.
  • IBM DB2 (AS400)
  • Development experience, SSIS and C#.
  • XML and XSD schema design.
  • Knowledge of software design principles and patterns.
  • Experience in Retail Services industry would be advantage.
  • BizTalk experience with proven track record ?? Orchestrations, Ports, BRE, Transformations, etc.
  • Strong knowledge of SOA.
  • Web Services experience (WCF).
  • Solid knowledge of an ESB ?? Itineraries, etc.
  • Knowledge of TFS and GIT advantageous.
  • Knowledge of retail systems and enterprise application integration experience.
  • Knowledge of message exchange patterns and application design patterns.
  • Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.
  • Strong problem solving and analytical skills.
  • Sound OO programming and solid technical skills.
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Good documentation skills

Personality and Attributes:

Attributes:

  • Analytical mind with great problem-solving capabilities.
  • Passion for people, technology and innovation.
  • Able to prioritize work effectively and must be organised.
  • Set and maintain high work standards to achieve goals.

