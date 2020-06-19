Project Manager (1 Year Contract)

Jun 19, 2020

Principle accountabilities:

  • Ability to work with the business and IT to deliver Cloud based solutions.
  • Vendor and stakeholder engagement will be key.
  • Must be able to apply the Agile working method.
  • Provide sound knowledge and engage with content. Senior Stakeholder engagement abilities will be key.
  • Able to manage complexity and associated risks.

Qualifications and Experience

Financial Management experienceTreasury management and Internal Audit business acumen recommended

  • Mid-level Project Manager with Financial / Treasury management business acumen
  • Project Manager experience and qualifications – must have a minimum of 6 years experience
  • Business understanding of Group Financial management specifically Treasury management preferred
  • Knowledge of Scrum. Scrum Master experience and skills
  • Sound understanding of system development life-cycle
  • Agile training and experience working in Scrum or Kanban framework
  • Strong interpersonal skills; attention to detail; strong financial/budgeting skills in
  • Financial Services or Insurance Industry experience (Non Negotiable)

Essential hardware/software knowledge

  • Tool knowledge and experience: JIRA, Confluence

