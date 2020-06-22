Project Manager (1 Year Contract)

Job Description:The Project Manager will run with the Project demand to deliver Finance Treasury Management System (Cloud based) as well as Internal Audit Solution.Principle accountabilities:

Ability to work with the business and IT to deliver Cloud based solutions.

Vendor and stakeholder engagement will be key.

Must be able to apply the Agile working method.

Provide sound knowledge and engage with content. Senior Stakeholder engagement abilities will be key.

Able to manage complexity and associated risks.

Qualifications and Experience

Financial Management experienceTreasury management and Internal Audit business acumen recommended

Mid-level Project Manager with Financial / Treasury management business acumen

Project Manager experience and qualifications – must have a minimum of 6 years experience

Business understanding of Group Financial management specifically Treasury management preferred

Knowledge of Scrum. Scrum Master experience and skills

Sound understanding of system development life-cycle

Agile training and experience working in Scrum or Kanban framework

Strong interpersonal skills; attention to detail; strong financial/budgeting skills in

Financial Services or Insurance Industry experience (Non Negotiable)

Essential hardware/software knowledge

Tool knowledge and experience: JIRA, Confluence

