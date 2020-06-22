Test Analyst (1 Year Contract)

Jun 22, 2020

Job Description

  • The Tester will fulfil the testing requirement ensuring that a high quality and standard is maintained. The candidate will assist the IFRS17 project with different testing in various pods.

Principle Accountabilities

  • IFRS9 & IFR17 knowledge
  • Re-insurance knowledge or experience and data knowledge is essential.

Qualifications and Experience Relevant

  • IT degree/ diploma

Essential hardware/software knowledge and experience

  • Minimum of 5 years extensive testing experience
  • Strong SQL experience
  • Experienced in Automation Testing using Selenium

