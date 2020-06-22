Tester (IFRS9 & IFR17)

Job Description
- The Tester will fulfil the testing requirement ensuring that a high quality and standard is maintained. The candidate will assist the IFRS17 project with different testing in various pods.
Principle Accountabilities
- IFRS9 & IFR17 knowledge
- Re-insurance knowledge or experience and data knowledge is essential.
Qualifications and Experience Relevant
- IT degree/ diploma
Essential hardware/software knowledge and experience
- Minimum of 5 years extensive testing experience
- Strong SQL experience
- Experienced in Automation Testing using Selenium