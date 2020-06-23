ABAP Technical Consultant – 6 MONTH FIXED TERM CONTRACT

Company Profile

AVI Limited is a JSE listed company and is home to many of ‘s leading and best-loved brands including Five Roses, Frisco, Ellis Brown, Bakers,Willards and I&J to name a few. Great international and local Fashion Brands in the AVI stable include Yardley, Lenthéric, Spitz, Carvela, Kurt Geiger, Lacoste, Gant and Green Cross Shoes. AVI’s brands are household names in and growing every day.

The purpose of ITSS is to partner with business in the achievement of their goals by providing a proactive, cost effective and flexible IT service. ITSS currently has 2 sites, Bryanston, and Cape Town.Duties and ResponsibilitiesAn exciting opportunity exists for an ABAP TECHNICAL CONSULTANT at AVI LIMITED in our IT Shared Services Division, Bryanston, Johannesburg or Waterfront, Cape Town for a 6 Month Fixed Term Contract. The ABAP Technical Consultant will perform complex ABAP programming, testing, and debugging functions related to the implementation of SAP modules including HCM, SmartForms, Adobe Forms and other SAP script or layouts sets. The programs to be developed include, but are not limited to, the following: Reports, interfaces, conversions, enhancements, forms, and workflows (RICEFW items) and developing of mobile and web based applications using Neptune Software. The successful candidate will also be required to document technical design specifications and participate in change request process from quotation to deployment in conjunction with SAP functional consultants. As the ABAP Technical Consultant you will also assist with SPDD’s and SPAU’s for system upgrades and be working with functional consultants across SAP modules based in Johannesburg and Cape Town and therefore needs to have a flexible,and have a team-centred approach to getting work completed in time and on budget. The successful incumbent will also need to be able to thoroughly document any programs/interfaces including system documentation.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

1. Use ABAP technical skills to work with functional consultants to delivery SAP and SAP HCM change requests and projects on time and in budget

2. Provide system support to the SAP support team as required

3. Actively participate in SAP system upgrade initiatives

4. Thoroughly and clearly document system program changesCompetenciesInnovate and Create

Develop and apply technical skills

Analyse and solve problems

Communicate clearly

Flexible and open to change

Work with others

Remain composed and resilient

Deliver results

Initiate and achieve resultsExperience Required3 full life cycle implementations

3 years’ experience in SAP ABAP programming, including Portal experience. This should cover Reporting (conventional and interactive), Userexits, BDC and Call-Transaction, Interfaces including ALE, IDOC, and BAPI, Module Pool (on-line dialogue), SAPScript and Smart-Forms, Object Oriented ABAP, and Business Add-InsMinimum Qualifications RequiredDiploma in computer information systems, management information systems, computer science, computer engineering,

Certified Technical (ABAP) Consultant (ideal)Knowledge RequiredExcellent ABAP technical programming ability including HCM ABAP

Good technical documentation skills

Good communication skills (both written and oral)

Neptune Software/Fiori technical knowledge

