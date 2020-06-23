Java Developer

Our client in the fintech industry have an opportunity for a Java Developer. Their vision is to simplify access to financial services to the point that all people can be included in the formal ecomomy. They are implementing products for clients in the financial services industry with leading open source and cloud tech.

– 4+ years experience building back-end applications

– Proficiency in at least one OO language, Java or Kotlin most advantageous

– Experience with RESTful or SOAP APIs

– Strong grasp of OO design patterns and basic data structures

– Unit and integration testing skills

– Proficient using Linux or macOS command line

– Experience with MongoDB or other NoSQL databases

– Bonus: experience with Docker and Kubernetes

– Bonus: experience with message queues

