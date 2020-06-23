Java

Are you a Senior Java Developerwho is passionate about software, systems development and learning new technologies? We are looking for a developer to join our client’s dynamic team and help them build a better version of their platform that will help to drive their business in the future.Technologies: Minimum skills required

Java

REST/OpenAPI/Swagger

Linux

Relational Databases

NoSql Databases

It would be highly beneficial if you had any experience in these

AWS (DynamoDB, IoT, API Gateway, EC2, VPCs, Cognito)

AWS Serverless (SAM, Cloudformation, Lambda)

Containers / Docker

The developermustalso be

able to execute work in a remote situation

be self-motivated and disciplined

be able to negotiate ambiguous situations

be comfortable working in a team and alone

Qualifications and Experience

Computer Science degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient experience

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Java, with this being your active/primary language

Solid experience with server side development, with a good understanding of frontend development

Experience in building Cloud-based or native solutions

Must be able to research and find solutions to coding or business challenges

Solid understanding and experience in unit testing and test automation

Solid experience in the financial services/ fintech/ payment industry essential

Learn more/Apply for this position