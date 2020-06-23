Employment equity role (1 Year Contract). Candidate must be based in Cape Town.Job Description:The Project Manager will run with the Project demand to deliver Finance Treasury Management System (Cloud based) as well as Internal Audit Solution.Principle accountabilities:
- Ability to work with the business and IT to deliver Cloud based solutions.
- Vendor and stakeholder engagement will be key.
- Must be able to apply the Agile working method.
- Provide sound knowledge and engage with content. Senior Stakeholder engagement abilities will be key.
- Able to manage complexity and associated risks.
Qualifications and Experience
Financial Management experienceTreasury management and Internal Audit business acumen recommended
- Mid-level Project Manager with Financial / Treasury management business acumen
- Project Manager experience and qualifications – must have a minimum of 6 years experience
- Business understanding of Group Financial management specifically Treasury management preferred
- Knowledge of Scrum. Scrum Master experience and skills
- Sound understanding of system development life-cycle
- Agile training and experience working in Scrum or Kanban framework
- Strong interpersonal skills; attention to detail; strong financial/budgeting skills in
- Financial Services or Insurance Industry experience (Non Negotiable)
Essential hardware/software knowledge
- Tool knowledge and experience: JIRA, Confluence
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful