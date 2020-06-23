Systems Analyst: Fraud & Forensics

Jun 23, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • Interpret requirements and specifications to build systems solutions supporting business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance.
  • Steer the systems development processes with all role players to facilitate the successful implementation and maintenance of all IT Forensics Systems.
  • Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of issues.
  • Guide business divisions towards practical solutions for problems.

Experience
Min:

  • Grade 12
  • A relevant 3 year degree/diploma in IT qualification

Ideal:

  • Knowledge of Actimize Integrated Fraud Monitoring module (Functional & Technical)
  • Systems Analysis Methodologies
    • MS SQL (including Data Management)
    • XML
    • PowerShell Scripting
    • Web Services
    • Java Script
  • 2-3 years’ experience in Systems and Data Integration using a combination of the following platform solutions
    • PowerShell
    • JavaScript
  • Advanced knowledge and understanding of automation using PowerShell
  • Querying Data with Transact-SQL
  • System Interfaces
  • Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • National Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Preferable but not required – knowledge and understanding of the Financial Crime landscape and fraud systems.Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Working with People
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s licence is preferred
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

