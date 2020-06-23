Systems Analyst: Fraud & Forensics

Purpose Statement
- Interpret requirements and specifications to build systems solutions supporting business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance.
- Steer the systems development processes with all role players to facilitate the successful implementation and maintenance of all IT Forensics Systems.
- Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of issues.
- Guide business divisions towards practical solutions for problems.
Experience
Min:
- Grade 12
- A relevant 3 year degree/diploma in IT qualification
Ideal:
- Knowledge of Actimize Integrated Fraud Monitoring module (Functional & Technical)
- Systems Analysis Methodologies
- MS SQL (including Data Management)
- XML
- PowerShell Scripting
- Web Services
- Java Script
- 2-3 years’ experience in Systems and Data Integration using a combination of the following platform solutions
- PowerShell
- JavaScript
- Advanced knowledge and understanding of automation using PowerShell
- Querying Data with Transact-SQL
- System Interfaces
- Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- National Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Preferable but not required – knowledge and understanding of the Financial Crime landscape and fraud systems.Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s licence is preferred
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals