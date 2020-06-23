Systems Analyst: Fraud & Forensics

Purpose Statement

Interpret requirements and specifications to build systems solutions supporting business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance.

Steer the systems development processes with all role players to facilitate the successful implementation and maintenance of all IT Forensics Systems.

Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of issues.

Guide business divisions towards practical solutions for problems.

Experience

Min:

Grade 12

A relevant 3 year degree/diploma in IT qualification

Ideal:

Knowledge of Actimize Integrated Fraud Monitoring module (Functional & Technical)

Systems Analysis Methodologies MS SQL (including Data Management) XML PowerShell Scripting Web Services Java Script

2-3 years’ experience in Systems and Data Integration using a combination of the following platform solutions PowerShell JavaScript

Advanced knowledge and understanding of automation using PowerShell

Querying Data with Transact-SQL

System Interfaces

Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

National Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Preferable but not required – knowledge and understanding of the Financial Crime landscape and fraud systems.Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Working with People

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Additional Information

A valid driver’s licence is preferred

Contactable via own mobile phone

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position