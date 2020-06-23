Test Analyst

Employment equity role (1 Year Contract). Candidate must be based in Cape Town.Job DescriptionThe Tester will fulfil the testing requirement ensuring that a high quality and standard is maintained. The candidate will assist the IFRS17 project with different testing in various podsPrinciple Accountabilities

IFRS9 & IFR17 knowledge

Re-insurance knowledge or experience and data knowledge is essential.

Qualifications and Experience Relevant

IT degree/ diploma

Essential hardware/software knowledge and experience

Minimum of 5 years extensive testing experience

Strong SQL experience

Experienced in Automation Testing using Selenium

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

