Automation Tester

Automation Test Analyst
Permanent
Remote until September where you will join at the office on flexible working terms
(no relocations for this role, candidates need to be cape town based, please do not apply from other regions)
The automation test analyst will assure the quality of our systems and software applications. Automated regression test runs assist the team in reducing the bugs and ensure our application meets the requirements.
Duties
The role involves writing, executing, maintaining the test automation scripts and framework on our web based application.
– Plan sprint goals
– Design test plans, scenarios & test scripts
– Create automated tests from manual scenarios
– Create, update and maintain an automation framework and constantly improve it
– Enhance quality and reliability of automated tests
– Create and execute regression packs
– Work with development & test t4eam to resolve issues around testing process
– Monitor test runs
– Develop and document automation test scripts
– Analyse user requirements and estimate the effort to complete the user stories / business requirements
– Analyse test data required for test automation
Requirments:
3 years + completed tertiary qualification is not negotiable
3 – 7 years experience in automation
You will need good business expeirence an exposure
Knowledge of Azure DevOps – Essential
Knowleddge of .Net (C#)
Test automation tools: Selenium, UFT, Test complete
ISTQB certifications