Business Analyst: Payment Systems

Jun 24, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions for project, and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Payments Products.
  • Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.
  • Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.

Experience

  • 3- 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Payments Products Industry.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant qualification in Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Knowledge
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT Software Development Life Cycle
  • Business analysis and design
  • Agile methodologies and processes
  • UML and business process modelling (BPM)
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Working with People
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position