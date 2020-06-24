Business Analyst: Payment Systems

Purpose Statement

Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions for project, and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Payments Products.

Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.

Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.

Experience

3- 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Payments Products Industry.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant qualification in Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT Software Development Life Cycle

Business analysis and design

Agile methodologies and processes

UML and business process modelling (BPM)

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Working with People

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

