Database Administrator
Jun 24, 2020
Job Purpose
The installation, configuration, upgrade, administration, monitoring and maintenance of database(s) and associated software products, in support of operation system(s) and the development environment.
Key Responsibilities
- Control and manages database configuration including installing and upgrading software servers and application tools
- Ensures that the version control procedures are observed, applying fixes, and maintaining supplier and user documentation
- Monitors server and instance activity and ensures efficient access to data, working with data analysis and database design functions where appropriate
- Undertakes regular exercises to optimize database information and application queries.
- Ensure backup is carried out as per plans, planning and managing exercises to prove recovery procedures
- Implement recover procedures when necessary
- Manage and control mainframe database resources, including allocation of system storage
- Work with the capacity management function, plan for future storage requirements
- Compile and justify necessary documentation for additional resources
- Ensure that database problems are investigated, diagnosed and resolved
- Ensure that all necessary stakeholders, users and suppliers are notified timeously of any database outages or problems
- Assists in the setting of standards for database objects (e.g. naming conventions) and ensure conformance of these standards
- Ensure that procedures and scripts for all aspects of mainframe database administration are established and maintained, and that less experienced employees are instructed in their use
Job Requirements
Academic
- Degree or professional qualification/certification or equivalent knowledge and skills
Work Experience
- 5-10 years IT Systems or network administration
- 5-8 years database administration
- Setup and structure of mainframe databases
- How databases and structure are used by application systems
- Methods, procedures, tools, equipment and standards associated with area of specialization
- Proficient in relevant software packages and applications
Core Competencies
- Technically minded
- Analytical skills
- Problem Solving ability
- High attention to detail
- Good interpersonal skills
- Proactive
Technologies
- MySQL
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Amazon Aurora
- Redis
- Amazon Remote Database Services
