Database Administrator

Key Responsibilities Control and manages database configuration including installing and upgrading software servers and application tools

Ensures that the version control procedures are observed, applying fixes, and maintaining supplier and user documentation

Monitors server and instance activity and ensures efficient access to data, working with data analysis and database design functions where appropriate

Undertakes regular exercises to optimize database information and application queries.

Ensure backup is carried out as per plans, planning and managing exercises to prove recovery procedures

Implement recover procedures when necessary

Manage and control mainframe database resources, including allocation of system storage

Work with the capacity management function, plan for future storage requirements

Compile and justify necessary documentation for additional resources

Ensure that database problems are investigated, diagnosed and resolved

Ensure that all necessary stakeholders, users and suppliers are notified timeously of any database outages or problems

Assists in the setting of standards for database objects (e.g. naming conventions) and ensure conformance of these standards

Ensure that procedures and scripts for all aspects of mainframe database administration are established and maintained, and that less experienced employees are instructed in their use