Integration Developer

Jun 24, 2020

Duties:

  • Maintain software systems and automate the operations and interfaces between these systems.

  • Develop integration solutions using approved toolsets.

  • Adhere to the architectural framework.

  • Programme well-designed, testable, efficient code across a Microsoft stack (BizTalk, SSIS, C#, SQL).

  • Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.

  • Perform code reviews.

  • 3rd Line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.

  • Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.

  • Provide leadership and guidance to technology team members.

 Qualifications

:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent combination of relevant skills and experience.

 Experience/Skills:

  • A minimum of 5 years’ proven work experience as a Developer.

  • Experience working with SQL Server databases.

  • Oracle databases.

  • IBM DB2 (AS400)

  • Development experience, SSIS and C#.

  • XML and XSD schema design.

  • Knowledge of software design principles and patterns.

  • Experience in Retail Services industry would be advantage.

  • BizTalk experience with proven track record – Orchestrations, Ports, BRE, Transformations, etc.

  • Strong knowledge of SOA.

  • Web Services experience (WCF).

  • Solid knowledge of an ESB – Itineraries, etc.

  • Knowledge of TFS and GIT advantageous.

  • Knowledge of retail systems and enterprise application integration experience.

  • Knowledge of message exchange patterns and application design patterns.

  • Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.

  • Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

  • Sound OO programming and solid technical skills.

  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.

  • Good documentation skills

 Attributes:

  • Analytical mind with great problem-solving capabilities.

  • Passion for people, technology and innovation.

  • Able to prioritise work effectively and must be organised.

  • Set and maintain high work standards to achieve goals.

