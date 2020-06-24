iOS Developer

Our client is looking for a Software Engineer who is willing to hit the ground running and is comfortable to jump into their iOS app while working collaboratively in a team environment. The engineer will need to work with colleagues at all levels of the organisation and must be comfortable gathering and organising information that translates into usable requirements. Our client is a rapidly expanding company that is moving in the direction of a “mobile-first” paradigm. As such, the engineer must be able to maintain a balance between periods of building features as well as operational and platform improvements. A strong understanding of the iOS SDK and platform is a must as they attempt to create the most refined native app experience for their mobile application user base.Key Requirements

5+ years in software development

2+ years in Swift experience

Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications

Experience with dependency management (Carthage/Cocoapods)

Experience with RESTful APIs and web services

Experience with revision control systems (specifically Git)

Experience with an issue tracking/management system (specifically Jira)

Experience with e-commerce based applications is beneficial

Advanced understanding of theoretical programming fundamentals, including but not limited to algorithms, data structures, design patterns (like MVC/MVVM/VIPER) and OOP

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Be comfortable working within a team

Good communication skills and interpersonal skills

Experience with Python, Google Cloud Platform and Kubernetes is beneficial, but not a requirement.

BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is beneficial

