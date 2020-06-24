IT Support Technician

Overview

Stone Three Healthcare is a healthcare technology company specialising in telemedicine- and AI-augmented precision diagnostic solutions that empower primary care with specialist knowledge. The company requires a charismatic, solutions-driven and helpful individual to provide customer support to our clients, ensuring that our products are used effectively and with ease.

Responsibilities Include:

– Ensuring all servers and applications assigned are running smoothly.

– Inform Development Team if coding issues are identified.

– Liaise directly with clients to resolve their queries in a timeous manner.

– Regularly engage with clients and act as a company ambassador

– Daily duties include but are not limited to the following:

– Support services to resolve client questions or technical issues

– Server Support

– Troubleshooting

– Software testing

– Collect Server and Application Statistics for weekly reports

Requirements:

– 2-4 years’ experience in Deskside, Server or Application Support

– Relevant certificate or diploma

– Programs/systems experience: Windows, macOS X, iOS, Android, Linux

– Working knowledge of SQL Databases and SQL Queries

– Scripting experience in Python, Bash, PowerShell

– Problem-solving (Ability to ask the right questions that can lead to problem identification and resolution)

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills (English)

– Positive, results-orientated attitude

– Strong sense of ownership and ability to use your own initiative

– Willing to work in a highly collaborative team-based environment

– Ability to learn and master employer-specific software for support purposes

– Ability to diagnose & address application issues

– Accept responsibility to finish an assigned task with great care and quality

– Willingness to support clients on different time zones (after-hours support)

Our mailboxes get flooded with applicants and we are not able to respond to each one. If you do not hear from us within a month of sending your CV, your application is unfortunately unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position