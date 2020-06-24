IT Support Technician

Overview
Stone Three Healthcare is a healthcare technology company specialising in telemedicine- and AI-augmented precision diagnostic solutions that empower primary care with specialist knowledge. The company requires a charismatic, solutions-driven and helpful individual to provide customer support to our clients, ensuring that our products are used effectively and with ease.
Responsibilities Include:
– Ensuring all servers and applications assigned are running smoothly.
– Inform Development Team if coding issues are identified.
– Liaise directly with clients to resolve their queries in a timeous manner.
– Regularly engage with clients and act as a company ambassador
– Daily duties include but are not limited to the following:
– Support services to resolve client questions or technical issues
– Server Support
– Troubleshooting
– Software testing
– Collect Server and Application Statistics for weekly reports
Requirements:
– 2-4 years’ experience in Deskside, Server or Application Support
– Relevant certificate or diploma
– Programs/systems experience: Windows, macOS X, iOS, Android, Linux
– Working knowledge of SQL Databases and SQL Queries
– Scripting experience in Python, Bash, PowerShell
– Problem-solving (Ability to ask the right questions that can lead to problem identification and resolution)
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills (English)
– Positive, results-orientated attitude
– Strong sense of ownership and ability to use your own initiative
– Willing to work in a highly collaborative team-based environment
– Ability to learn and master employer-specific software for support purposes
– Ability to diagnose & address application issues
– Accept responsibility to finish an assigned task with great care and quality
– Willingness to support clients on different time zones (after-hours support)
Our mailboxes get flooded with applicants and we are not able to respond to each one. If you do not hear from us within a month of sending your CV, your application is unfortunately unsuccessful.