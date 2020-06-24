Python Developer

The responsibilities of the position include:

Development of new, and maintenance of existing functionality on our platform. This includes new interfaces to for purchasing new content, performance and functional enhancements to the existing system, and maintenance of the underlying systems.

Creating and modifying reports.

Resolving support queries.

Minimum requirements:

Experience in an Object-Oriented language (Python, C# or Java). Python experience preferred and a willingness to work in Python is required.

MYSQL

LAMP stack.

Web development (HTML, JavaScript)

In order to be considered for the position, the following requirements must be met:

Matric

Minimum 3 -5 years relevant work experience

Qualifications: Computer Science Degree or Engineering degree with Computer Science.

Great interpersonal skills.

