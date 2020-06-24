Senior Project Manager

A project manager is a person who has the overall responsibility for the successful initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of a project. This position can be responsible for multiple projects at the same time and decides which should take priority.

A senior project manager likely has a larger management team that includes project managers and assistants.

Minimum Requirements

– 10 years in a project manager role in the Built environment

– Bachelor of Science Qualification in the Built Environment, Engineering, Architecture, Quantity Surveying + Professional Registration (SACPCMP)

– Code 08 Driver’s License.

– Registered with SACPCMP as a Pr. CPM (Ideal) with,

– Tech Eng; Pr. Techni Eng; Reg Eng Tech or Candidate (Engineer, Technologist, Technician)

Job Roles and Responsibilities

Technical

– Project Management

– Documentation Management

– Contract Management and Administration

– Business Development

Communication

– Stakeholder Management

– Team Player Attributes

– Leadership and Management (People)

Learning and Development

– Mentoring

– Personal Development Management

– Innovation

– Performance Management

Financial Management

– Budget and Cost Management

– Debtor Management

– External Financial Management

Skills, Knowledge & Abilities

– Highly Computer Literate

– Contractual knowledge of the JBCC, GCC, Fidic and NEC forms of Contract

– Understanding of Construction Industry

– Basic Routine Road Maintenance and/or Road Rehabilitation knowledge

– Willingness to travel long distances and work in different locations when required

– Ability to work in a dynamic environment and adapt to frequent project changes.

– Ability to work effectively as part of a team or independently with minimal oversight.

– Self-disciplined

– Leadership ability

– Relationship-building Skills

– Negotiation Skills (internal and external)

– Detail oriented

– Time Management

– Planning and Organising Skills

– Strong Numerical Skills

– Communication Skills in English (Verbal, Non-verbal & Written)

Personal Attributes

– A passion for doing high quality work.

– The ability to think critically, innovate, and solve challenging technical problems.

– Effective time management and logical decision-making ability.

– Being able to self-start and self-motivate when there is no one available to provide instruction.

– Capacity to handle pressure.

– Strong work ethic, and the ability to handle peak work times.

– Willingness to travel

– Emotional Resilience

– Accuracy and Detail oriented

– Initiative & Innovation oriented

– Loyalty & Enthusiasm

– Maintaining High Performance Standards

– Conscientiousness

– Trustworthy (handling confidential information)

Desired Education Level

– Bachelor of Science Qualification in the Built Environment, Engineering, Architecture, Quantity Surveying + Professional Registration (SACPCMP)

Learn more/Apply for this position