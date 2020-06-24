Software Developer

Software Developer – Contract position (3 months)

Who wouldn’t want to step away from corporate and join a company that offers excellent coffee, table tennis tournaments and a comfortable work environment where you may or may not spot Bigfoot (Barefoot monster in our case). If you enjoy coding and you are interested in joining a highly innovative environment send us your cv: (email address).

Overview

Stone Three Healthcare is a healthcare technology company specialising in telemedicine- and AI-augmented precision diagnostic solutions that empower primary care with specialist knowledge. The company requires a software developer to assist with the responsibility of design, analysing and development of their current brand of software products.

Responsibilities Include:

– Designing, implementing and maintaining current software programs.

– Testing and evaluating current or new programs.

– Writing and implementing efficient code, also ensure documentation is up to date.

– Working closely with other developers, UX designers, business and systems analysts.

– Deploying and maintaining current instances of the software on servers.

– Keep system dependencies up to date and integrate new dependencies.

Requirements:

– 3 -5 years of applicable work experience.

– A diploma/degree in computer science or BEng.

– Experience in software development within a Web-development environment.

– Experience with test automation (e.g. TDD).

– Knowledge of Agile software development processes (advantageous).

– Experienced and knowledgeable in the latest technologies such as:

– Python (Django)

– JavaScript/TypeScript (React)

– Knowledge of testing methodologies and frameworks

– Mature, motivated, quick learner and enthusiastic.

– The ability to learn new technologies quickly.

– Can work independently within a team, with good communication skills.

– Approaches work with an analytical mind, solid problem-solving skills and detail orientated.

Our mailboxes get flooded with applicants and we are not able to respond to each one. If you do not hear from us within a month of sending your CV, your application is unfortunately unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position