Software Developer – Contract position (3 months)
Who wouldn’t want to step away from corporate and join a company that offers excellent coffee, table tennis tournaments and a comfortable work environment where you may or may not spot Bigfoot (Barefoot monster in our case). If you enjoy coding and you are interested in joining a highly innovative environment send us your cv: (email address).
Overview
Stone Three Healthcare is a healthcare technology company specialising in telemedicine- and AI-augmented precision diagnostic solutions that empower primary care with specialist knowledge. The company requires a software developer to assist with the responsibility of design, analysing and development of their current brand of software products.
Responsibilities Include:
– Designing, implementing and maintaining current software programs.
– Testing and evaluating current or new programs.
– Writing and implementing efficient code, also ensure documentation is up to date.
– Working closely with other developers, UX designers, business and systems analysts.
– Deploying and maintaining current instances of the software on servers.
– Keep system dependencies up to date and integrate new dependencies.
Requirements:
– 3 -5 years of applicable work experience.
– A diploma/degree in computer science or BEng.
– Experience in software development within a Web-development environment.
– Experience with test automation (e.g. TDD).
– Knowledge of Agile software development processes (advantageous).
– Experienced and knowledgeable in the latest technologies such as:
– Python (Django)
– JavaScript/TypeScript (React)
– Knowledge of testing methodologies and frameworks
– Mature, motivated, quick learner and enthusiastic.
– The ability to learn new technologies quickly.
– Can work independently within a team, with good communication skills.
– Approaches work with an analytical mind, solid problem-solving skills and detail orientated.
Our mailboxes get flooded with applicants and we are not able to respond to each one. If you do not hear from us within a month of sending your CV, your application is unfortunately unsuccessful.