Software Test Analyst

Purpose Statement

To collaborate with the Business Analysts to define test scenarios

To prepare, participate in, and oversee the execution of test cases within a feature team

To participate in the validation of functional and non-functional test requirements

To participate in the preparation of test data in terms of input and expected outcome data

To participate in the preparation of required test environments

Experience

3 -5 years proven experience in backend QA testing, preferably within a continous delivery development environment

SQL Query Language Experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Certification in Software Testing

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification

Certification in Software Testing

Knowledge

Minimum Knowledge Required:

Understanding the full Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC)

Best practice in software and hardware testing

Ideal Knowledge Required:

Application of test tools

UML

Test Automation

Financial/Banking Systems

Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Decision making skills

Influencing Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position