Support Engineer

We have been asked to source two IT support staff. Both roles will be supporting a wide range of users, the majority utilising remote access to core cloud based systems and datacentres. Ensuring system availability is paramount to the users in this fast paced industry sector.Senior Support EngineerYou will need 6 to 10 years experience in a technical support role and consider yourself an expert in the field of data storage, hyper-v and vmware hypervisors. Ideally you will have gained this experience working for an IT Vendor where you have provided support to a wide range of clients dealing with a variety of IT software and hardware.Junior Support EngineerYou will need 2+ years experience in a similar role with a thorough understanding of LAN, WAN and WiFi networking technologies.Both positions require applicants to demonstrate superior communication skills, a positive ‘can do’ attitude and a commitment to supporting core business activity.You will earn a market related salary together with a range of other benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position