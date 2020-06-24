System Manager

Our client is looking for a technical systems manager that can develop, service, maintain and grow relationships with their retail partners. You will be responsible for the full life cycle of products which you will achieve by working with business product owners and stakeholders in defining the strategy and roadmap for various digital products. You will ensure products are developed efficiently, within budget, using the latest technologies by working very closely with various development teams. You know how to lead and influence in order to achieve the desired outcome. You should be comfortable managing ambiguity and complexity. You must have a blend of business and technical knowledge that includes a big-picture vision and the capability to make that vision a reality.
- Define and maintain long term Product Roadmap(s) and strategy
- Ensure operational stability and success of allocated products
- Engage with stakeholders and ensure their requirements are accurately represented on the product backlog in conjunction with Technical BA
- Work closely with Business Analyst to ensure User Stories are easily understandable, refined to contain just the right amount of information, and are sized to be delivered within a short period of time (ie. a 2 week sprint)
- Prioritise User Stories on the backlog to ensure that stakeholder and customer needs are considered
- Create Customer Journey maps
- Create wireframes with strong focus on customer experience
- Drive UX and usability principles and best practices
- Manage timelines, scope of work and project budgets
- Build and maintain relationships with retail brands and implementation teams
- Assemble, manage and guide cross functional teams for optimal product execution
- Research new technologies to ensure you are up to date with current trends and future changes
- Establish effective and meaningful system and process metrics
- Assigning process ownership, establishing and approving roles and scope of responsibility
- Establish and participate in planned, periodic reviews of the overall effectiveness of your assigned system, which includes taking any necessary corrective or preventive action to ensure continued success
Minimum Requirements
- 10+ years experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business
- Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively
- Good people management skills
- Mentoring employees that report to you
- Delegate, prioritise and manage a diverse workload which spans multiple concurrent products
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to motivate and influence cross-functional teams
- Ability to blend your technical understanding with business experience to drive product outcome
- Tech savvy and passionate about building products
- Experience in an Agile environment