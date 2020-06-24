The User Experience Specialist will be accountable for delivering a consistent UX across all the customer facing channels. Manage a portfolio of channels, leading the user-centered design, and UX solutions. The position is the single point of accountability for the UX across all customer facing channels.
Job Objectives
User Experience design
- Create coherent design strategies at a conceptual and architectural level, while at the same time solving key micro-interactions and detailed interaction behaviours.
- Manage and conduct customer research, A/B testing, customer validation and usability testing as you develop user journeys, wireframes, high-fidelity mockups and prototypes.
- Champion our customers to ensure that they are always top of mind, working to improve their experiences and increase their satisfaction/loyalty.
- Collaborate with designers, product managers and business stakeholders to find the balance between what is viable for the business, and desirable for our customers.
- Collaborate with technical leads to design innovative and engaging user experiences within platform constraints and technical limitations.
- Grow our digital engagement through new and existing eCommerce channels based on customer insights and omnichannel strategies.
- Present and share your work in a compelling and convincing way in front of key stakeholders.
- Manage multiple projects and if needed mentor less experienced designers. – Lead channel and project UX from customer-centred design processes to recommend improvements in the product lifecycle and functional processes.
Marketing
- Support integrated Omnichannel marketing through dynamic and customer-lovable user experience.
- Actively promote customer-first design thinking.
Operations
- Drive exceptional customer services across omnichannel digital channels.
- Adhere to and improve customer service levels across businesses and services.
- Provide integrated reporting and feedback across Shoprite.
People & Finance
- Drive customer-centric culture, processes and way of working.
- Plan, evaluate budget for UX on a monthly and yearly basis.
Qualifications
- Essential: Bachelor degree/ three year diploma or equivalent experience in Commerce, Engineering or Marketing
- Desirable: Master’s Degree or additional qualification in Marketing, Business Administration, Information Technology
Experience
- Essential: Experience and proven success in user centered design and UX tools (3-5 years) – Prior experience as a UX lead working on digital consumer-facing applications (3-5 years) – Proven track record of successfully launching new mobile product features (2-3 years)
- Desirable: General Marketing / Retail Experience (2-3 Years) – Loyalty Experience (1-2 Years) – Analytics / Big Data Experience (1-2 Years) – Commercial Experience in digital led business development (1-2 Years)
Knowledge and Skills
Essential:
- Deep knowledge of user-centred design and interaction principles.
- The ability to apply critical thinking and deliver problem-solving solutions for digital products, platforms and services.
- Possess a demonstrable portfolio of personas, customer journeys, and wireframes along with web and mobile design work.
- Advanced digital customer design development (User Experience design, AB Testing etc.)
Desirable:
- Strong analytics understanding in digital product management – Advanced information technology management
- Understanding of African digital market and customers
- Knowledge of legal compliance (Protection Of Personal Information Act, Electronic Information Act, etc.)
- Advanced Digital Marketing