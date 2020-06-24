User Experience Specialist

The User Experience Specialist will be accountable for delivering a consistent UX across all the customer facing channels. Manage a portfolio of channels, leading the user-centered design, and UX solutions. The position is the single point of accountability for the UX across all customer facing channels.

Job Objectives     

User Experience design 

  • Create coherent design strategies at a conceptual and architectural level, while at the same time solving key micro-interactions and detailed interaction behaviours. 
  • Manage and conduct customer research, A/B testing, customer validation and usability testing as you develop user journeys, wireframes, high-fidelity mockups and prototypes. 
  • Champion our customers to ensure that they are always top of mind, working to improve their experiences and increase their satisfaction/loyalty.
  • Collaborate with designers, product managers and business stakeholders to find the balance between what is viable for the business, and desirable for our customers. 
  • Collaborate with technical leads to design innovative and engaging user experiences within platform constraints and technical limitations. 
  • Grow our digital engagement through new and existing eCommerce channels based on customer insights and omnichannel strategies. 
  • Present and share your work in a compelling and convincing way in front of key stakeholders. 
  • Manage multiple projects and if needed mentor less experienced designers. – Lead channel and project UX from customer-centred design processes to recommend improvements in the product lifecycle and functional processes.

Marketing

  • Support integrated Omnichannel marketing through dynamic and customer-lovable user experience. 
  • Actively promote customer-first design thinking.  

Operations 

  • Drive exceptional customer services across omnichannel digital channels. 
  • Adhere to and improve customer service levels across businesses and services. 
  • Provide integrated reporting and feedback across Shoprite.  

People & Finance 

  • Drive customer-centric culture, processes and way of working. 
  • Plan, evaluate budget for UX on a monthly and yearly basis.

Qualifications      

  • Essential: Bachelor degree/ three year diploma or equivalent experience in Commerce, Engineering or Marketing  
  • Desirable: Master’s Degree or additional qualification in Marketing, Business Administration, Information Technology

Experience

  • Essential: Experience and proven success in user centered design and UX tools (3-5 years) – Prior experience as a UX lead working on digital consumer-facing applications (3-5 years) – Proven track record of successfully launching new mobile product features (2-3 years)
  • Desirable: General Marketing / Retail Experience (2-3 Years) – Loyalty Experience (1-2 Years) – Analytics / Big Data Experience (1-2 Years) – Commercial Experience in digital led business development (1-2 Years)

Knowledge and Skills   

Essential: 

  • Deep knowledge of user-centred design and interaction principles. 
  • The ability to apply critical thinking and deliver problem-solving solutions for digital products, platforms and services. 
  • Possess a demonstrable portfolio of personas, customer journeys, and wireframes along with web and mobile design work. 
  • Advanced digital customer design development (User Experience design, AB Testing etc.)  

Desirable: 

  • Strong analytics understanding in digital product management – Advanced information technology management 
  • Understanding of African digital market and customers 
  • Knowledge of legal compliance (Protection Of Personal Information Act, Electronic Information Act, etc.) 
  • Advanced Digital Marketing

