Network Engineer

Our client a leading farming equipment manufacturer is looking to appoint a Network Engineer who will be responsible formaintaining and administering our company’s network and computer systems

Responsibilities:

– Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments includingsystems software, applications software, hardware, and configurations.

– Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.

– Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving hardware, software, and other network and system problems.

– Maintaining, configuring, and monitoring virus protection software and email applications.

– Monitoring network performance to determine if adjustments need to be made.

– Conferring with network users about solving existing system problems.

– Onboarding new users and Training staff on newly installed hardware and software systems.

– Responding to general IT requests, end user support to Head Office and Regional Offices.

– Manage Linux server services: DHCP, Samba, Iptables, IPsec, PPTP/VPN, OpenVPN, BIND9, QOS

– Windows server support: Active Directory, WSUS, deployment of Windows Server in VMWareenvironment

– Implementation and maintaining IT Continuity Plan which includes daily backups, maintainingdocumentation, and disaster recovery

– Assist with network capacity planning, designing, configuring and testing networking software, computerhardware, and operating system software.

– Procurement & asset management – Manage procurement process, quotations, CAPEX & vendormanagement

Requirements:

– Relevant IT qualifications

– 3-5 years Linux and Windows Server experience

– At least 2 years Virtualization experience (VMWare)

– At least 5 years IT experience (Networks [WAN/ LAN/ VPN], SQL databases, server support, user support& ERP [Syspro ERP Knowledge advantages])

– Minimum of 2 years+ experience as a System or Network Administrator

– Knowledge of TCP/ IP Knowledge of FCAPS & related standards (SNNP, WMI & syslog)

– Knowledge of VoIP

– Experience with end-user computing platforms including Windows 10, Office 365, MS Office Suite,Outlook, MS Teams, PowerBI

– Able to effectively communicate and work with staff at all levels within and outside IT (good interpersonalskills)

– Strong attention to detail

– Problem-solving skills with critical thinking capabilities – must be able to think on their feet in a fast-pacedenvironment

– Ability to work with little supervision, but be comfortable working in a team

– Ability to work with all levels of staff within and outside IT

– Able to work under pressure, meet deadlines and prioritize support

