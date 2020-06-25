Software Development Engineer (Python)

As a Software Development Engineer you will help to architect, implement, support and maintain scalable services in a heterogeneous environment. You will be able to influence both business and architectural decisions, while working on end-to-end technology solutions.
Key responsibilities:
– Build systems to scale with our growth of business, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.
– Work closely with developers, professional services team and product managers to design the software solutions with a focus on reliability, performance and usability.
– Develop, enhance and maintain backend systems in a heterogeneous environment of different languages and technologies, with an emphasis on Python.
– Apply and foster best software development life cycle practices bringing speed and quality to your team.
Attributes/Experience required:
– Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.
– Passion for learning new skills and appreciation to invent and simplify.
– Experience with REST, Python and Linux.
– Experience in developing backend systems in a Micro Service architecture.
– Exposure to Web technologies such as AngularJS.
Nice to have:
– Experience with specific AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).
– Experience using GIT version control.
– Experience with NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.
Qualifications:
– Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.
– Minimum 5 years of experience.