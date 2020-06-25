Software Engineer

Jun 25, 2020

My client, a leading ATM deployer in South Africa, is looking for a Software Engineer to join their team. You will be required to advance the cutting-edge technologies utilised by the business and work in a small team on diverse development projects using various programming languages.

Duties:

  • Develop systems to enhance business productivity, improve overall business efficiencies and maximise business profitability
  • Develop new service offerings on terminals, ensure that the network maintains maximum uptime and that no transaction fails owing to substandard technology
  • Conceptualize and develop technological innovation
  • Write, modify and improve current and new IT systems
  • Manage and improve monitoring software and systems
  • Observe, test, diagnose and resolve faults in the software
  • Write and test code, and then refine and rewrite as necessary
  • Implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business
  • Work with other IT specialists both internally and externally
  • Provide regular training on all systems and provide technical support
  • Provide the company with software code and documentation pertinent to all systems
  • Ensure adequate backups and redundancy is in place for all code and systems
  • Project manage systems projects as needed
  • Be involved with optimal network configuration and improvement
  • Manage and improve system hardware, software, communications and network infrastructure
  • Be available and on standby for production system issues
  • Respond to urgent business issues with relevant urgency
  • Proactively suggest improvements to current processes and systems
  • Serve as a technical expert to achieve the most cost-efficient technology solution
  • Suggest alternative technical solutions to meet client requirements more efficiently

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT degree (B.Eng, B.Sc) or equivalent qualification
  • Knowledge of ISO 8583 interchange message specification
  • Development experience coding in C++, Python or Golang
  • Web development in Django or JavaScript and database experience with MYSQL beneficial
  • 3 years prior experience as an EFT/Switching developer is highly advantageous
  • Prior experience working unsupervised and to deadline

