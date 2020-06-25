My client, a leading ATM deployer in South Africa, is looking for a Software Engineer to join their team. You will be required to advance the cutting-edge technologies utilised by the business and work in a small team on diverse development projects using various programming languages.
Duties:
- Develop systems to enhance business productivity, improve overall business efficiencies and maximise business profitability
- Develop new service offerings on terminals, ensure that the network maintains maximum uptime and that no transaction fails owing to substandard technology
- Conceptualize and develop technological innovation
- Write, modify and improve current and new IT systems
- Manage and improve monitoring software and systems
- Observe, test, diagnose and resolve faults in the software
- Write and test code, and then refine and rewrite as necessary
- Implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business
- Work with other IT specialists both internally and externally
- Provide regular training on all systems and provide technical support
- Provide the company with software code and documentation pertinent to all systems
- Ensure adequate backups and redundancy is in place for all code and systems
- Project manage systems projects as needed
- Be involved with optimal network configuration and improvement
- Manage and improve system hardware, software, communications and network infrastructure
- Be available and on standby for production system issues
- Respond to urgent business issues with relevant urgency
- Proactively suggest improvements to current processes and systems
- Serve as a technical expert to achieve the most cost-efficient technology solution
- Suggest alternative technical solutions to meet client requirements more efficiently
Requirements:
- Relevant IT degree (B.Eng, B.Sc) or equivalent qualification
- Knowledge of ISO 8583 interchange message specification
- Development experience coding in C++, Python or Golang
- Web development in Django or JavaScript and database experience with MYSQL beneficial
- 3 years prior experience as an EFT/Switching developer is highly advantageous
- Prior experience working unsupervised and to deadline