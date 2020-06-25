ENVIRONMENT: A digital advertising agency who prides itself on creating bespoke solutions to clients, seeks a strong strategic thinking and ambitious Technical Project Manager to join its team. Your meticulous skills will be required as your role includes project planning and bringing smart logical solutions. You will need to have at least 2 years’ experience as a Project Manager in platform development, have delivered projects according to the Scrum framework and / or Agile, understand or have hands-on experience in software development and web technologies and working knowledge of Jira and Diagramming programs such as draw.io. DUTIES: Coordinate internal team for the flawless execution of projects.

Ensure that projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Develop and manage project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

Develop and manage a detailed project plan to track progress.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule, and costs.

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Certified Scrum Master (CRM).

University Degree, in the fields of Computer Science or Engineering (preferable, but non-essential). Experience / Skills – Approx. 2 – 3 years’ experience as a Project Manager in platform development.

Experience in delivering projects according to the Scrum framework and / or other Agile project management methodologies.

Technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies.

Strong working knowledge of Jira, Diagramming programs (e.g. draw.io), Microsoft Office. ATTRIBUTES: Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills, written and verbal communication skills.

Solid organisational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.