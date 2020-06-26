Application Support Specialist

ENVIRONMENT:

Innovative cloud solution concern within the finance sector requires an Application Support Specialist.

DUTIES:

Research and identify solutions to software and hardware issues

Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues, including account setup and application setup

Ask customers targeted questions to quickly understand the root of the problem

Track application system issues through to solution, within agreed time limits

Talk clients through a series of actions, either via phone, email or chat, until they have solved a technical issue

Properly escalate unresolved issues to appropriate internal teams (e.g. software developers)

Provide prompt and accurate feedback to customers

Refer to internal database or external resources to provide accurate tech solutions

Ensure all issues are properly logged

Prioritize and manage several open issues at one time

Follow up with clients to ensure their reported application issues are now fully resolved after troubleshooting

Prepare accurate and timely reports

Document technical knowledge in the form of notes and manuals

Maintain jovial relationships with clients

REQUIREMENTS:

MS Office, advanced Excel skills

Good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices and other tech products

Hands-on experience with Windows / Mac OS environment / MS Azure/ Amazon AWS / Windows Server (contact number)

Bachelor’s Degree and/or Diploma in IT or similar Level of Experience in Job Advertised

Proven work experience as a Technical Support Engineer, Desktop Support Engineer, IT Help Desk Technician or similar role

Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot basic technical issues

Familiarity with remote desktop applications and help desk software

Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal

Additional certification in Microsoft, Linux, Cisco or similar technologies is a plus

Basic MS SQL knowledge

Ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines

Must be able to work in a team and share knowledge

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position