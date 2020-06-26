BI Business Analyst

Our client, a small IT company based in Somerset West is seeking to employ bright young graduates with a B.Comm IT or Computer Science degree from a reputable university, with some SQL skills. The company specialise in Business Intelligence, Performance Management and related planning and reporting systems. Next graduate intake is January 2021. As a fast-growing IT company, servicing clients in the mining, manufacturing and retail sectors, our client continually seek IT graduates with a flair for business and business processes. Working for our client is a great opportunity for an individual to utilise both business and systems knowledge to make a meaningful contribution to large organisations worldwide. No prior specific IT experience is necessary. Simply a strong interest and a flair for this field are required, while utilising your business knowledge acquired during your studies. A career with our client means that you will work in a wide variety of consulting, technology and outsourcing positions where strong logical reasoning and problem-solving skills are highly regarded within an environment that is dynamic, professional, friendly and goal orientated. The organisation prides itself on customer focus and service delivery. If you are a hard worker and fast learner that would like to join a lucrative career in SAP Consulting, then this opportunity is for you. Our client provide training and accept that candidates without SAP experience are welcome. Prior exposure to IT related training, specifically training in SQL, is beneficial for the fast tracking of a candidate’s career. Min qualifications:

Comm IT or BSc Computer Science degree

Experience or training with any version of SQL

General:

Pl ease include a copy of your Matric Certificate and University Transcripts in your application

Must be based in the Western Cape or relocate on own cost.

Application response:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

