Data Scientist (Data Modelling)

Purpoer of the role:Delivery of strategic data-driven projects. This team is responsible for the building of credit scorecardsDuties:Support stakeholder decision making with data insights and predictive modellingExposure to the full analytics life cycleRequirements:Relevant Degree with a major in Data Science / Mathematics / Statistics / Risk Management with 6 years’ relevant experience in statistical analysis OR Relevant Honours Degree with a major in Data Science / Mathematics / Statistics / Risk Management with 4 years’ relevant experience in statistical analysis OR Relevant Master’s Degree with a major in Data Science / Mathematics / Statistics / Risk Management with 3 years’ relevant experience in statistical analysisExtracting and Aggregating Data from Large Relational DatabasesData Mining and Predictive Modelling Apply now! Mel Nandalall – Recruitment Consultant

