Software Engineer – Platform & DevOps

Our DevOps Engineers are responsible for building, operating, and securing the platform. We enable and support a culture of DevOps so that the development teams get more for free, and are enabled to move faster, safer.

We are a fast growing company, which means that there is a lot of opportunity to shape the tools, technologies, process, and culture of DevOps in the company.

The position reports to the DevOps Team Lead

Your daily work will involve:

– Terraform to manage Cloud Infrastructure, Chef to manage virtual servers

– Building and deploying systems for metrics, monitoring, and logging

– Operations for Kafka, Kubernetes, Nginx, Memcache, and more

– CI/CD Build Systems to ensure our teams can deploy frequently and safely

– Hardening servers, and building security into the platform

– Developing automation so we can focus on the hard problems

– Developing glue code to extend or integrate systems

T

o achieve this, we’re looking for someone that:

– Is passionate about technology, keeping up to date with the industry, always learning

– Is a team player, an active listener, and is able to communicate well

– Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure

– Has experience managing production systems

– Has either a degree in computer science, or industry experience

– Has a reasonable understanding of Networking (TCP, UDP, IP)

– Has experience with Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)

– Has experience with one configuration management system (Chef, Puppet, Ansible)

We would also like to see at least one of the following in the candidate:

– Can write code (we use Python)

– Have experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)

– Have experience managing Kubernetes Clusters (certificates, users, kubeadm, etc)

– Understand networking deeply (tcp/ip, calico/weave, vlans, tcpdump, etc)

– Understand Linux deeply (kernel tuning, proc filesystem, cgroups, os scheduling, etc)

– Have experience with Build Systems (Jenkins, Gitlab, Spinnaker)

Requirements:

– 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent experience)

– At least 2 years of professional experience

– An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including linux and operating systems, networking

– Solid grasp of development fundamentals such as data structures and algorithms

