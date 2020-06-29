Intermediate Java Developer

Exciting permanent Java Developer position in an stablished and growing PropTech company based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town.

The team is currently small but they are entering their growth spurt and are starting to scale. This is an ideal opportunity a developer looking to grow with the company.

Their architecture is cloud based with some microservices, event based systems and Java (JEE) applications which require some major refactoring.

Looking for:

– 3+ years experience

– someone who can work in a team, take direction and run with it.

– able to work on features and bug fixes on one of our pivotal applications – some of the tech is old (10 yrs and still using JSPs), there is a road map to change

– Authenticity and ownership are important

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Essential Skills: Java, JEE, JSP, JPA, SQL, REST, HTML, Javascript

Secondary Skills: Kotlin, Gradle, Linux, Angular etc..

TYPE

Full-time

EXPERIENCE LEVEL

Mid -Senior

REMUNERATION

Negotiable depending on experience

Learn more/Apply for this position