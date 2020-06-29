IT Engineer

Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent certificate essential; postgraduate qualification preferable

Relevant qualification (A+, N+, MCTS, LINUX+/LPIC 1 and 2) advantageous

Duties and responsibilities:

Assist IT Technicians and IT Interns with support on Products and Services

User administration

– LDAP management, share access management and mail account management and Radius

Linux system administration on all client site Infrastructure Systems

Password and identity management

– Manage and maintain the password safe

– Ensure the right processes are followed when distributing credentials

Manage, monitor, and troubleshoot the infrastructure environment (Physical and Virtual)

– Using the correct server monitoring tools to ensure the infrastructure environment is managed effectively.

– Server distribution management

– Containerization

– ZFS management

– Windows Server Virtualization

– RAID management

– Routing

– Dedicated machine setup

– Monitor Server health

Network Installation based on designs and architecture provided

Maintain network standards at all sites – Wireless, Fiber and Copper Networks

Project Management

VOIP installation and support

Give thorough feedback to Customers

Conduct Research & Development on Infrastructure Systems for best practices

Install, configure and maintain services

– Domain Name System (DNS)

– Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP)

– Network Print Queues

– File Transfer Protocol (FTP).

– Radius

Install, configure and maintain last mile network hardware

– Ubiquity

– Cambium

– Ligo Wave

– Mikrotik

– Huawei

Manage stakeholder relationships and maintenance needs (e.g. certificates).

Document all tasks and duties on the internal Wiki

Learn more/Apply for this position