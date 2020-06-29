IT Engineer

Jun 29, 2020

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent certificate essential; postgraduate qualification preferable
  • Relevant qualification (A+, N+, MCTS, LINUX+/LPIC 1 and 2) advantageous

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Assist IT Technicians and IT Interns with support on Products and Services
  • User administration

– LDAP management, share access management and mail account management and Radius

  • Linux system administration on all client site Infrastructure Systems
  • Password and identity management

– Manage and maintain the password safe

– Ensure the right processes are followed when distributing credentials

  • Manage, monitor, and troubleshoot the infrastructure environment (Physical and Virtual)

– Using the correct server monitoring tools to ensure the infrastructure environment is managed effectively.

– Server distribution management

– Containerization

– ZFS management

– Windows Server Virtualization

– RAID management

– Routing

– Dedicated machine setup

– Monitor Server health

  • Network Installation based on designs and architecture provided
  • Maintain network standards at all sites – Wireless, Fiber and Copper Networks
  • Project Management
  • VOIP installation and support
  • Give thorough feedback to Customers
  • Conduct Research & Development on Infrastructure Systems for best practices
  • Install, configure and maintain services

– Domain Name System (DNS)

– Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP)

– Network Print Queues

– File Transfer Protocol (FTP).

– Radius

  • Install, configure and maintain last mile network hardware

– Ubiquity

– Cambium

– Ligo Wave

– Mikrotik

– Huawei

  • Manage stakeholder relationships and maintenance needs (e.g. certificates).
  • Document all tasks and duties on the internal Wiki

Learn more/Apply for this position