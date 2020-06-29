IT Engineer

Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent certificate essential; postgraduate qualification preferable
- Relevant qualification (A+, N+, MCTS, LINUX+/LPIC 1 and 2) advantageous
Duties and responsibilities:
- Assist IT Technicians and IT Interns with support on Products and Services
- User administration
– LDAP management, share access management and mail account management and Radius
- Linux system administration on all client site Infrastructure Systems
- Password and identity management
– Manage and maintain the password safe
– Ensure the right processes are followed when distributing credentials
- Manage, monitor, and troubleshoot the infrastructure environment (Physical and Virtual)
– Using the correct server monitoring tools to ensure the infrastructure environment is managed effectively.
– Server distribution management
– Containerization
– ZFS management
– Windows Server Virtualization
– RAID management
– Routing
– Dedicated machine setup
– Monitor Server health
- Network Installation based on designs and architecture provided
- Maintain network standards at all sites – Wireless, Fiber and Copper Networks
- Project Management
- VOIP installation and support
- Give thorough feedback to Customers
- Conduct Research & Development on Infrastructure Systems for best practices
- Install, configure and maintain services
– Domain Name System (DNS)
– Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP)
– Network Print Queues
– File Transfer Protocol (FTP).
– Radius
- Install, configure and maintain last mile network hardware
– Ubiquity
– Cambium
– Ligo Wave
– Mikrotik
– Huawei
- Manage stakeholder relationships and maintenance needs (e.g. certificates).
- Document all tasks and duties on the internal Wiki