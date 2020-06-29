Java Developer

Property tech company is looking for a Java developer for their offices based in Cape Town.You’ll be working on features and bug fixes on one of our pivotal applications.Education:

Diploma or degree

Experience:

More than 3 years using Java

Java, JEE

Javascript,REST,JSP

Kotlin, Gradle

Angular an advantage

Job output:

Working on features and bug fixes on one of our pivotal applications

Working on architecture that is cloud based with some microservices

