Mobile Developer

The Mobile Application Developer is a member of a cross-functional team responsible for the development of medical care and practice administration software products. Our philosophy is to develop mobile applications as part of a user centric approach which delivers a solution where the mobile application is part of a hybrid set of applications to fulfil the users’ needs. The Mobile Application Developer will review requirements and specifications, design, test and implement software accordingly.

Key Areas of Responsibility include (but not limited to):

Develop work estimates as part of Scrum planning

Write clean, modular mobile applications in an agile and ever-changing environment

Conform to Apple Store or Google Play Store requirements, managing the release of the application updates in to the relevant store

Debug, and refactor existing applications and software modules as required

Quickly respond to critical support issues

Education:

The ideal candidate has graduated with a Bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Systems, Computer Science or related field OR equivalent related work experience.

Business and Development Experience:

The ideal candidate has business experience in Accounting and / or Medical Practice software. The candidate will have a minimum 4 years of development experience working on at least one complex mobile application. They should be an independent, hands-on, energetic team member looking to further their career as a mobile application developer.

Skills:

Solid knowledge of JavaScript

Native Android development with Java/Kotlin and adherence to Google JS style guide

Native iOS development with Objective-C/Swift and adherence to Apple development guidelines

Preferably experience in developing mobile applications with React Native resulting in at least one app in both the Apple Store and the Google Play Store (tell us which one)

Previous experience with various relevant tools and technology: one in particular being Firebase; others are Cocoapods, Fastlane, Realm

Ability to learn new technologies

Must work well independently as well as in a team environment

Willingness to work evenings/weekends as necessary and dictated by project deadlines or severity of support issues

Very high level of energy, commitment and loyalty.

