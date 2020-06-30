Quality Assurance Tester

Essential responsibilities:
– Develop manual and automated test strategies that will enhance test execution, manual test coverage and the consistency of regression testing
– Create, extend and maintain the automation framework by creating new and maintaining existing tests
– Attend sprint meetings: daily stand-up status, planning, refinement, review and retrospective
– Perform manual and automated test activities as per the test strategy
– Review and analyse system specifications
– Provide QA estimations
– In conjunction with developers discuss unit test cases and prepare test cases for QA
– Participate in release processes by executing post-release testing activities and confirming the overall QA status
– Coordinate test procedures with other teams
– Execution of test scripts
– Review test results
– Log test defects and technical issues to development teams or relevant responsible party
Qualifications and experience:
– Testing Certification (ISTQB foundation level or Certificate Programme in Software Testing)
– 3+ Years working experience in Quality Assurance performing automation and manual testing activities.
Skills:
– A good understanding of the software development lifecycle and agile development methodologies
– ScrumMaster experience would be of an advantage
– Experience testing web-based applications, mobile apps and web services is a plus
– Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing
– The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
– Good writing skills (for documenting the process)
– Good communications skills
– Attention to detail
– Good knowledge of:
o testing methodologies
o test script design and development
o system, integration, functional and regression testing
o defect management tools, we use Jira
o test automation tools: prefer Nightwatch and JMeter; good to have Katalon or Ranorex