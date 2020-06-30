Quality Assurance Tester

Essential responsibilities:

– Develop manual and automated test strategies that will enhance test execution, manual test coverage and the consistency of regression testing

– Create, extend and maintain the automation framework by creating new and maintaining existing tests

– Attend sprint meetings: daily stand-up status, planning, refinement, review and retrospective

– Perform manual and automated test activities as per the test strategy

– Review and analyse system specifications

– Provide QA estimations

– In conjunction with developers discuss unit test cases and prepare test cases for QA

– Participate in release processes by executing post-release testing activities and confirming the overall QA status

– Coordinate test procedures with other teams

– Execution of test scripts

– Review test results

– Log test defects and technical issues to development teams or relevant responsible party

Qualifications and experience:

– Testing Certification (ISTQB foundation level or Certificate Programme in Software Testing)

– 3+ Years working experience in Quality Assurance performing automation and manual testing activities.

Skills:

– A good understanding of the software development lifecycle and agile development methodologies

– ScrumMaster experience would be of an advantage

– Experience testing web-based applications, mobile apps and web services is a plus

– Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing

– The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

– Good writing skills (for documenting the process)

– Good communications skills

– Attention to detail

– Good knowledge of:

o testing methodologies

o test script design and development

o system, integration, functional and regression testing

o defect management tools, we use Jira

o test automation tools: prefer Nightwatch and JMeter; good to have Katalon or Ranorex

Learn more/Apply for this position