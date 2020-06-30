Senior Data Analyst, Marketing

Job Advert Summary

The Senior Data Analyst will work together with external research agencies and internal business intelligence department to assure data integrity, smooth integration thereof, and assist marketing and sales with data analysis and reporting.Minimum Requirements• A minimum of five year experience as data analyst, ideally working in marketing and/or sales environment

• Experience with retail panel on client or on agency side

• Strong numerical skills

• Experience in ad hoc research is an added valueDuties and Responsibilities• Liaise with various data service providers to assure smooth data integration into our internal systems

• Develop and run processes to secure data integrity on ongoing basis

• Develop templates and report on business performance

• Provide ad hoc analysis as per the business requirement

• Proactively analyse the market and deliver business insights

• Assist in agency management

• Build and track annual budget section dedicated to panel research

Learn more/Apply for this position