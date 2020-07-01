Data Engineer

A great perm venture exists in the FMCG space in the Cape. A well established company seeks a solid Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Stellenbosch

Job Description:The Data Engineer is responsible for managing, optimising, overseeing and monitoring of data retrieval, storage and distribution throughout the organisation.

Tasks and Responsibilities:

– Analyze and understand business requirements in the SAP planning, reporting, and analytics space.

– Develop, construct, test and maintain architectures, more specifically relevant databases and large scale processing systems

– Data extraction from on-premise and hosted systems and repositories using various ETL tools

– Create, maintain and optimize process chains to ensure data is loaded within the available window

– Data Modeling of Transaction and Master Data, construction of ADSO’s

– Quality assure system configuration and development

– Ensure proper data governance principles are applied in development practices

– Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems

– Guide fellow BI team members to develop the best technical design, in conjunction with the Data Architect

– Knowledge transfer to users , fellow team members and support resources

– On-going system administration and maintenance

– Stay informed on new developments in analytics space; Educate organisation on available and emerging toolsets;

– Identify opportunities for improvement;

– Develop proof-of-concept to help illustrate useful approaches to applying technology to solve business problems.

Experience and Skills required:

– Bachelor degree in information systems, computer science, or a comparable education

– A minimum of 5 years relevant experience

– Very good knowledge and hands-on experience of SAP BW on HANA

– Strong knowledge of data warehousing principals

– Good understanding of SQL. Java & C# experience will be beneficial

– Working knowledge of Integrated Planning in SAP BW (BW-IP)

– FOX Coding

– Data Slice

– SAP ERP experience with FI, CO, and SD modules would be beneficial

– Experience in integrating and extracting data from source systems ECC, CRM, SD, FI/CO, SCM, using standard/generic extractors (ABAP) and other tools

– Data Services experience will be beneficial

– SAP Data Services 4.0 or higher

– DS Formulae

– Integration BW / FTP / OLTP/Web service etc.

– Knowledge of non-SAP reporting tools and how they integrate with SAP and HANA data will be beneficial

– Ability to work with both Agile & Waterfall methodologies

– Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual skills.

– Ability to work on cross-functional teams

– Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Ability to communicate clearly and effectively with developers, business owners

– High analytical skills

– High degree of initiative in driving projects to completion

– Customer Orientated

– Team player.

– Lets get those applications in.

