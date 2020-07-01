A great perm venture exists in the FMCG space in the Cape. A well established company seeks a solid Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.
Location: Stellenbosch
Job Description:The Data Engineer is responsible for managing, optimising, overseeing and monitoring of data retrieval, storage and distribution throughout the organisation.
Tasks and Responsibilities:
– Analyze and understand business requirements in the SAP planning, reporting, and analytics space.
– Develop, construct, test and maintain architectures, more specifically relevant databases and large scale processing systems
– Data extraction from on-premise and hosted systems and repositories using various ETL tools
– Create, maintain and optimize process chains to ensure data is loaded within the available window
– Data Modeling of Transaction and Master Data, construction of ADSO’s
– Quality assure system configuration and development
– Ensure proper data governance principles are applied in development practices
– Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems
– Guide fellow BI team members to develop the best technical design, in conjunction with the Data Architect
– Knowledge transfer to users , fellow team members and support resources
– On-going system administration and maintenance
– Stay informed on new developments in analytics space; Educate organisation on available and emerging toolsets;
– Identify opportunities for improvement;
– Develop proof-of-concept to help illustrate useful approaches to applying technology to solve business problems.
Experience and Skills required:
– Bachelor degree in information systems, computer science, or a comparable education
– A minimum of 5 years relevant experience
– Very good knowledge and hands-on experience of SAP BW on HANA
– Strong knowledge of data warehousing principals
– Good understanding of SQL. Java & C# experience will be beneficial
– Working knowledge of Integrated Planning in SAP BW (BW-IP)
– FOX Coding
– Data Slice
– SAP ERP experience with FI, CO, and SD modules would be beneficial
– Experience in integrating and extracting data from source systems ECC, CRM, SD, FI/CO, SCM, using standard/generic extractors (ABAP) and other tools
– Data Services experience will be beneficial
– SAP Data Services 4.0 or higher
– DS Formulae
– Integration BW / FTP / OLTP/Web service etc.
– Knowledge of non-SAP reporting tools and how they integrate with SAP and HANA data will be beneficial
– Ability to work with both Agile & Waterfall methodologies
– Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual skills.
– Ability to work on cross-functional teams
– Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
– Ability to communicate clearly and effectively with developers, business owners
– High analytical skills
– High degree of initiative in driving projects to completion
– Customer Orientated
– Team player.
– Lets get those applications in.