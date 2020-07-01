Software Engineering Practice Lead

Position Purpose:

Extensive expertise in Agile transformation, Agile software delivery, a track record of leading the successful adoption of new software engineering practices in an organisation, and deep technical knowledge of defining and configuring DevOps toolchains is required.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, MIS, or related; a combination of relevant education and experience will be considered

Experience:

10+ years Working experience within the IT industry

5+ years Extensive working experience With SDLC Tools

5+ years Experience with Atlassian Stack (Jira, Jenkins, Portfolio)

3+ years Experience in Identification and formulation of Standard, Artifacts, and Processes

5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall and especially SAFe.

5+ years Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production (SDLC) and how DevOps interact with this in both Mode 1 and mode 2 projects.

2-3 years Project management experience of mid-sized projects

Knowledge & Skills:

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills with attention to detail

Strong expertise in software development, software testing methodologies, release management and operations processes and standards

Experience with automated deployment, Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery and release management and monitoring tools

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

Delivery of compelling presentations to all levels of stakeholders and excellent communication and relationship-building skills

Develop proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills

Excellent organization and facilitation skills

Strong conflict management skills

Job objectives:Lead the definition and continuous improvement of solution delivery methodologies, standards and tooling from ideation through to production:

Lead the definition and implementation of a modern solution delivery strategy.

Keep abreast of new and evolving solution delivery frameworks, methods and strategies and evaluate international SDLC best practice processes on a regular basis for adoption.

Define the SDLC frameworks and methodologies such as Waterfall, Agile, Product management, SAFe, DevOps, etc. required to enable multi-modal software delivery and develop agile software development process all the way from ideation through to production.

Define standards and guidelines with templates for SDLC artifacts in alignment with upstream and downstream disciplines.

Define the required SDLC environment standards (e.g. Dev, QA, Sandbox, Prod, etc.) required per solution type (custom, Package, etc).

Be accountable for effective communication between discipline structures and delivery structures

Drive the adoption of the new ways of working including SDLC standards, processes and tools with both IT and Business stakeholders:

Providing thought leadership to senior executives on new development methodologies.

Identify individuals and forums that will constantly communicate the defined and SDLCmethodologies to all stakeholders and drive adoption Influence and steer teams to adopt the new ways of working.

Providing expert coaching in Agile practices (i.e. Lean, Scrum, Kanban, SAFe).

Create a single source of truth to provide transparency, and measure progress.

Implement tools and processes that enable adoption of new practices and rapidly deliver on outcomes.

Identify individuals and forums that will conduct quality reviews to ensure adequate adoption of defined SDLC methodologies.

Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure quality reviews are scheduled and executed in line with agreed processes and deliverables. Identify adoption issues and escalate to governance team where necessary Produce review reports where required.

Provide oversight and guidance to artifacts consumers to ensure high-quality solutions are created that conforms to the set standards.

Manage the end-to-end integrated Devop toolchain and the associated portfolio of SDLC solutions required to enable the defined SDLC methodologies and to facilitate the automation of SDLC processes (JIRA, ARIS, Sparx, Swagger, Bitbucket, QC, Jenkins, etc.):

Define a DevOps strategy for the company.

Work closely with a variety of internal stakeholders to ensure the execution of the DevOps strategy.

Design, develop and implement a DevOps capabilities by overseeing the design, development, and implementation of processes, tools, data and people required for a DevOps capability.

Oversee the lifecycle of the DevOps product portfolio

Build and mentor teams of SDLC tooling specialists to effectively build, manage, and use the SDLC tool chains:

Be the primary contact and point of escalation for SDLC stakeholders and collaboration with other Practice Leads to ensure that cross-discipline ways of work are cohesive.

Drive a culture of technical curiosity, sound SDLC fundamentals, and agility.

Establish Communities of Practice and as required for effective SDLC practices and ensure CoPs operate effectively with sustained participation.

Facilitate knowledge sharing between and across the various discipline streams to nurture best practice and help us get to the next level of SDLC excellence.

Identify all the skills required to manage the SDLC tools and help to create Job Descriptions for each role.

Identify all the roles required to effectively create and manage the required SDLC framework and tooling.

Define KPAs and KPI for SDLC Specialists.

Mentor and coach SDLC Specialists in their practice, helping them grow in expertise and experience new areas.

Identify skills gaps and training needs and manage the development of SDLC Specialists to ensure the availability of quality resources.

Identify training courses to enable adoption of SDLC tools, identify appropriate training providers and negotiate pricing for training.

Create appropriate learning opportunities to develop talent.

Ensure recruitment of appropriately skilled staff to implement and support SDLC tools.

Create recruitment strategies that include identifying recruitment partners and/or consulting companies to ensure we are able to provide appropriately skilled SDLC tool administrators.

Conduct performance reviews

