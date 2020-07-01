Transport: Technical Assistant

Job Advert Summary

Responsibility of maintaining and inspecting transport vehicles effectively, carry out

repairs, breakdowns and assist transport administrator with general administrative

duties.

You will be responsible for doing daily vehicle inspections.

Day to day vehicle running repairs.

Assisting with breakdown repairs to vehicles.

You will perform general administrative duties.

Redirecting of fines (Proxy)

Ensuring that Health & Safety practices are always adhered to.

Ensuring sufficient fuel stock levels and browser utilization.

On job training when required.

Any day to day transport related Adhoc duties.Qualification RequirementsGrade 12 or equivalent

Code 10 Drivers License required

3-4 years’ experience in the transport industry.

On the job mechanical related experience essential.Experience RequirementsPressurized environment, required to work outside of normal

working hours (after hours and over time)

6-day position including Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays

as per shift roster

Working with and on heavy equipment in ho environment

(technical and mechanical)Key OutputsTeamwork

Accountability

Punctual and Reliable

Sense of Urgency

