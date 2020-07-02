C# Software Developer

Join a small team within a leading group in the freight and logistics industry as a C# Software Developer in Newlands. Salary: R 30k – 50K per month Education:

Matric

Degree/Diploma in IT

Requirements:

3 – 5 years experience as a developer

C#

ASP.Net

MSSQL

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

TypeScript

Angular/AngularJS

KPA’s:

Actively support and assist with all aspects of our system software development and implementation

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za

