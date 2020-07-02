QA Team Lead

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a QA Engineer Team Lead to Head Up the Team in charge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing, automation scripting and executions. They are a business with over 147 000 employees, thousands of stores and a network of distribution centres across 15 countries.

The Successful applicant will be responsibile for:

Minimum Qualification Required:

– T-related Diploma/Degree

– ISTQB Foundation Level

– ISTQB Agile

Experience Required:

– 3 – 5 years Manual testing experience

– 2- 3 years Performance Testing experience

– 5 + years Automation scripting experience

– 2-3 years Testing in an Agile environment

– 2-3 years Team lead experience

– 5 + years expert Knowledge of Quality Assurance methodologies

– 5 + years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing, automation scripting and execution

– 2- 3 years Knowledge of non-functional testing -performance testing

– 2-3 years Knowledge of non-functional testing – usability testing

– 5 + years Build enhancements to test frameworks increasing speed and productivity

– 5 + years Collaboratively work with the rest of the QA team to refine quality assurance practices and technique within the greater team

– 5 + years Testing and automation types: Device testing, Integration Testing, UI, E2E, API, REST

– 5 + years using the following Automation tools: Selenium, Robot Framework, Postman, UFT, Appium, Mobile Centre, SoapUI

