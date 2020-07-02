QA Team Lead

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a QA Engineer Team Lead to Head Up the Team in charge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing, automation scripting and executions. They are a business with over 147 000 employees, thousands of stores and a network of distribution centres across 15 countries.
The Successful applicant will be responsibile for:
Minimum Qualification Required:
– T-related Diploma/Degree
– ISTQB Foundation Level
– ISTQB Agile
Experience Required:
– 3 – 5 years Manual testing experience
– 2- 3 years Performance Testing experience
– 5 + years Automation scripting experience
– 2-3 years Testing in an Agile environment
– 2-3 years Team lead experience
– 5 + years expert Knowledge of Quality Assurance methodologies
– 5 + years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing, automation scripting and execution
– 2- 3 years Knowledge of non-functional testing -performance testing
– 2-3 years Knowledge of non-functional testing – usability testing
– 5 + years Build enhancements to test frameworks increasing speed and productivity
– 5 + years Collaboratively work with the rest of the QA team to refine quality assurance practices and technique within the greater team
– 5 + years Testing and automation types: Device testing, Integration Testing, UI, E2E, API, REST
– 5 + years using the following Automation tools: Selenium, Robot Framework, Postman, UFT, Appium, Mobile Centre, SoapUI