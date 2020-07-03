Customer Technical Services Representative: CPT

Manufacturer and distributor of printing inks and pigments has an exciting opportunity for a Customer Technical Services Representative to be based in Cape Town. Requirements:
- 3-5 years’ experience in a technical ink related role, in a printing packaging environment
- Leadership skills
- Good understanding of the functioning of the Commercial and technical Department
- Good understanding of colour management systems and processes
- Good technical understanding of Flexo Gravure liquid ink process and capabilities
- Exposure to KT problem solving as a tool to resolve issues would be an advantage
- Good understanding of Health and safety requirements
- Commits to ISO procedures and quality technical information
- Complies with Company procedures and practices
Duties:
- Develops, builds and maintains excellent customer relationships with customers
- Responsible for resolving customer complaints and queries both technical and resources
- Responsible for various customer trial requirements
- Staff Management if applicable
- Training staff based at the customer
- Administration
- Responsible for health and safety of all staff
List achievements/ reasons for leaving clearly on CV.Apply online. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Only online applications will be accepted. For further information contact Tel (contact number)