Customer Technical Services Representative: CPT

Manufacturer and distributor of printing inks and pigments has an exciting opportunity for a Customer Technical Services Representative to be based in Cape Town. Requirements:

3-5 years’ experience in a technical ink related role, in a printing packaging environment

Leadership skills

Good understanding of the functioning of the Commercial and technical Department

Good understanding of colour management systems and processes

Good technical understanding of Flexo Gravure liquid ink process and capabilities

Exposure to KT problem solving as a tool to resolve issues would be an advantage

Good understanding of Health and safety requirements

Commits to ISO procedures and quality technical information

Complies with Company procedures and practices

Duties:

Develops, builds and maintains excellent customer relationships with customers

Responsible for resolving customer complaints and queries both technical and resources

Responsible for various customer trial requirements

Staff Management if applicable

Training staff based at the customer

Administration

Responsible for health and safety of all staff

List achievements/ reasons for leaving clearly on CV.Apply online. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Only online applications will be accepted. For further information contact Tel (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position