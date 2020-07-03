Customer Technical Services Representative: CPT

Manufacturer and distributor of printing inks and pigments has an exciting opportunity for a Customer Technical Services Representative to be based in Cape Town.  Requirements:

  • 3-5 years’ experience in a technical ink related role, in a printing packaging environment

  • Leadership skills

  • Good understanding of the functioning of the Commercial and technical Department

  • Good understanding of colour management systems and processes

  • Good technical understanding of Flexo Gravure liquid ink process and capabilities

  • Exposure to KT problem solving as a tool to resolve issues would be an advantage

  • Good understanding of Health and safety requirements

  • Commits to ISO procedures and quality technical information

  • Complies with Company procedures and practices

Duties:

  • Develops, builds and maintains excellent customer relationships with customers

  • Responsible for resolving customer complaints and queries both technical and resources

  • Responsible for various customer trial requirements

  • Staff Management if applicable

  • Training staff based at the customer

  • Administration

  • Responsible for health and safety of all staff 

List achievements/ reasons for leaving clearly on CV.Apply online. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Only online applications will be accepted. For further information contact Tel (contact number)

